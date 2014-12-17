LG Autonomy: NULGE Protests in Ondo

The autonomy of the council workers is in clause 4th Alteration Bill to amend the 1999 Constitution.
A protest was thereafter stages at the premises of the assembly complex.
The workers sang solidarity songs and demanding that they be given autonomy
They also threatened to vote against the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) in the next election coming up in February 2015.
The Chairman of the ad hoc Committee on the Review of the Constitution, Hon. Afolabi Akinsiku, laid his report on the table and members did not debated or commented on it.
The Speaker Hon. Jumoke Akindele speaking on the matter said, “As a coronary to the motion that I should use my good offices to adopt the resolution of the members at the parliamentary session, we hereby adopt the decisions reached at the parliamentary meeting.”
After the speaker submission the House simply moved on to another business of the day but this irked the Local government workers who walked out.
Efforts to speak with the Speaker after the plenary proved abortive as she was said to be attending another meeting
But reacting to the development, the President of the Ondo Chapter of NULGE, Dr. Eni Ayewu, said there was no reason for the rejection of the autonomy clause by the house.
Ayewu said “Out of the 17 papers presented at the public hearing, only three were against autonomy for local governments, the others supported. So what is the basis for reaching that decision.
“This is not fair. They did not take the opinion of the people of the state into account. We shall meet in February.”
THE NIGERIA CUSTOM SERVICE INTERNAL RECRUITMENT
(REPLACEMENT) APPLICATION FORM IS NOW ON SALE.
INTERESTED APPLICANTS SHOULD CONTACT C.S.C. OLAJIDE
ON (08140296858) FOR ENQUIRIES AND MORE DETAILS.
QUALIFICATIONS NEEDED ARE S.S.C.E, 0.N.D, H.N.D, N.C.E,
B.Sc, NABTEB AND B.TECTH. FAX LINE: 009-234-8140-296-858
Office Headquarters Address: Abidjan Street,Wuse, P.M.B.
26, Zone 3, Abuja – FCT Nigeria. SIGNED MANAGEMENT.
HAPPY WORLD CUSTOMS DAY NIGERIANS! 08168300781
GREETINGS TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC,
NIGERIAN CUSTOMS SERVICE (NATIONAL AUTHORIZED
CAR AUCTIONS/SALES) FOR 2014 IS CURRENTLY ON…
DIRECT TOKUNBO CARS IN VERY CLEAN AND SOUND
CONDITIONS ARE UP FOR SALE,
ALL AT VERY AFFORDABLE PRICES. INTERESTED
INDIVIDUALS CAN CALL THE PUBLIC-RELATION
DEPARTMENT OFFICER. CONTACT OFFICE LINES FOR
MORE INQUIRIES.
N.B: These cars were seized by the Nigerian customs for
various
reasons most especially
for incomplete documents at borders. The time duration given
to
the owners
to present complete clearance papers, and claim their cars
has
elapsed so,
this impounded vehicles are being sold at a give away price
to
cover costs. If interested,
all you need to do is to call the custom duty marketing office
line,
to place an order of your choice while the cars are still
available.
NAME: CUSTOM JOHN ADAMS.
CONTACT NO: 08168300781.
VEHICLES, PRICES AND FEATURES
Prices of clean tokunbo Toyota cars
* FULL OPTION EOD.(2003-2005 Model ) -N450,000-N750,
000
* CAMRY 1999(Pencil Light)- N300,000
* CAMRY (2004-2012 Model) -N500,000-N1.1M
* TOYOTA Sienna (2000 – 2005 Model) – N450,000-N850,000
* CAMRY 2001 Model FOR 450,000
* TOKUNBO QUEST 2001 – N450,000
* TOYOTA COROLLA (2001-2009)- N450,000-N950,000
* TOKUNBO CRV 1999 – N400,0060
* TOYOTA MATRIX 2010- N900,000
* 2008 CAMRY 2008-DVD- N750,000. (special edition)
* TOYOTA COROLLA 2005 MODEL – N850,000
* TOYOTA CAMRY 2004 MODEL – N500,000 (Special Edition).
* TOKUNBO TOYOTA HAICE BUS (2000-2005 Model)-
N250,000-850,000
* Toyota Land Cruiser-N1.2m
* Toyota Prado -N1.3m
* Toyota Corolla -N900,000
* Toyota Camry -N300,000-to-N1.1m
* Toyota Avensis -N600,000-to-N1.3m
* Toyota Yaris -N750,000
* Toyota Picnic -N500,000
* Toyota Avanza – N500,000
* Toyota RAV4 SUV -N1m
* Toyota Hilux Pickup-N1.5m
* Toyota Dyna Truck – N1.4m
* Toyota Coaster Bus 32 seaters -N850,000
-Prices of some Peugeot Cars
* Peugeot c230- N600,000
* Peugeot C300- N750,000
-Prices of some Honda cars
* Honda Civic cars- N800,000
* Honda Accord- N600,000
* Honda CR-V- N650,000
* Honda Odyssey- N650,000
* Honda CR-V- N900,000
* Honda Pilot- N850,000
-Prices of some Nissan cars
* Nissan Sunny sedan – N750,000
* Nissan Patrol SUV – N800,000
* Nissan Civilian 30 seater bus – N1.1m
* Nissan Pathfinder SUV – N650,000
* NISSAN X-TERRA 2003 – N500,000
-FEATURES
* YEAR OF MANUFACTURE…..1996 to 2012
* INTERIOR………………..LEATHER/ FABRIC
* AIR CONDITION………….FACTORY FITTED
* WHEELS……..GOOD TYRES, ALLOY RIMS
* ASKING PRICE……N250,000 to N1.5m
NOTE: IF YOUR CHOICE IS NOT LISTED ABOVE YOU
COULD CALL AND MAKE A REQUEST.
(Terms and conditions apply)
Nigeria Customs Service.
CUSTOM IMPOUNDED CARS AUCTIONING The Nigerian Custom Administeration is using this medium to bring.to your notice that we are auctioning Tokunbo vehicles.They are vehicles that has never been used in Nigeria.For more information, please call Olajide esther 08146889716 Available are TOYOTA CAMRY (400,000- 500,000).TOYOTA SIENNA 2002-2009 (500,000-600,000).HIGH LANDER 2004 – 2006 (N650,000-N750,000).HONDA CRV 2001 (N550,000).TOYOTA COROLLA 2003 – 2006 (N480,000).TOYOTA MATRIX 2005 – 2006 (N650,000-760,000).TOYOTA AVALON 2001-2010 (N450,000-N530,000).NISSAN XTERA 2002 (N400,000).HONDA ACCORD 2003 (N500,000).HONDA ACCORD 2004 (N300,000).HONDA ACCORD 2001 (N300,000).TOYOTA COROLLA 1998 (650,000).MERCEDES-BENZ M500 (N600,000).TOYOTA HI-ACE BUS (N500,000).TOYOTA CAMRY 2007-2010 (N680,000-N250,000).LEXUS RX300 2005 (N750,000).NISSAN PATHFINDER 2000 – 2010 (N300,000).NISSAN PRIMERA 1998 (580,000).NISSAN QUEST 2000 – 2004 (300,000).GOLF 2 2002 (320,000).GOLF 3 2006 (400,000).GOLF 4 2008 (500,000).All vehicles are in good condition, we guarantee you that. For more information, please call Olajide esther 08146889716. Thanks for patronage!
Wonderful wonderful wonderful::: my fellow MTN USERS!!!!LIFE IS much more swilter WITH MTN the latest promo for mtn user only :am here to tell u dat mtn ar back again wilt their new promo::;and d promo is for mtn user only:: all u need to do to double.ur airtime from mtn just buy a mtn card of #200,400 and above: go to your message box and type *180* the serial number of d card *amount* the pin of d card#:: eg *180*54632546455212544*123*632488613902# and send it to dis mtn IDMF 16 digit pin 0092347068040991.,,.::NOTE:: if u use #200 u will get#3900+1000MB: if u use #400 u will get #7500+4GB: if u use#750 u will get#9500+8GB.ifyou use #1500 you wil get 15000+16GB! Dat will last for 1month:: Note: wait u will receive a message saying dear customer your request was delivered succesfully do not resend.it may take up to 6 minutes to arrive. Do not be greedy and share it wilt your friends.@MTN NIGERIA too much money???))((@@
Greetings to the general public,
NIGERIA CUSTOMS (NATIONAL AUTHORIZED CAR AUCTIONS/SALES) FOR 2015 HAS COMMENCED
WE HAVE
DIRECT TOKUNBO CARS VERY
CLEAN AND BRAND NEW CARS FOR SALE AT
CHEAPER PRICES.
These cars were siezed by government officials at border and the
time duration given to the owners to claim their cars has elapse so
they are been sold in a give away price.All you need do is to
Call Mrs. HASSAN GRACE ON 07033049818 to
place an order of your choice.
WE ALSO HAVE REQUITMENT FORM AVAILABLE FOR BSC, DIPLOMA, OND,HND E.T.C
CAR FEATURES BELOW:
Prices of some tokunbo Toyota cars
• Toyota Land Cruiser-#650,000
• Toyota Prado -#630,000
• Toyota Corolla –#400,000
• Toyota Camry – from-#300,000-to-#570,000
• Toyota Avensis – from#400,000-to-#600,000
• Toyota Yaris – #400,000
• Toyota Vanza – #450,000
• Toyota RAV4 SUV –#750,000
• Toyota Hilus Pickup-#800,000
• Toyota Dyna Truck – #700,000
• Toyota Hiace Bus – #750,000
• Toyota Coaster Bus 32 seaters –1.1m
Prices of some Peugeot Cars
Peugeot c230 #400,000
C300 #500,000
Peugeot 307- #300,000
prices of some Honda cars
Honda Civic cars – #400,000
Honda Accord – #430,000
Honda CR-V – #650,000
Honda Odyssey – #450,000
Honda CR-V – #600,000
Honda Pilot – #640,000
Prices of some Nissan cars
• Nissan Sunny sedan – #750,000
• Nissan Patrol SUV – #800,000
• Nissan Civilian 30 seater bus – #800,000
• Nissan Pathfinder SUV – #450,000
INFINITY FX35 N840,000 AUDI Q7 N470,000. A6 N440,000.
GOLF1 N180, 000. GOLF2 3,N250, 000. GOLF4, N300,000 AND ETC….
MODEL/YEAR OF MANUFACTURE……….1996 t0 2012
INTERIOR…………………….LEATHER AND FABRIC
AC……….CHILLING FACTORY AC
WHEEL…………………..GOOD TYRE, ALLOY WHEEL
ASKING PRICE………………Ranging from #200,000 to #1000,000.00
Call Mrs. HASSAN GRACE ON 07033049818 to
place an order of your choice.
NOTE: THE PRICES OF EACH VEHICLE IS NEGOTIABLE
The Federal Government of Nigeria has Giving out
the Approval to the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS)
to sell out all seized impounded Vehicle at
Auction price to all interested members of the
Public.Those Cars are TOKUNBO CARS,
never been used in Nigeria.This Car are Seize Due
to illegal importation into the country.They are
Available for Auction and a give aways prices to
interested individuals who want to buy should
Contact: NAME: CUSTOM (MRS)GRACE BALOGUN(MARKETING DEPARTMENT OFFICER OF
NIGERIA CUSTOM,IN CHARGE OF SEME BORDER
COMMAND) CONTACT NUMBER: (08167668563)
OFFICE MAILING ADDRESS-:Nigeriacustomscars2015@gmail.com
CAR FEATURES BELOW
Prices of some Toyota cars
>TOYOTA HIGHLANDER SUV
• TOYOTA LANDCRUISER SUV-N650,000
• TOYOTA PRADO N630,000
• TOYOTA COROLLA –N400,000
• TOYOTA CAMRY –N300,000-N570,000
• TOYOTA AVENSIS – N400,000-N600,000
• TOYOTA YARIS – N500,000
. TOYOTA AVALON- N400,000-N600,000
. TOYOTA SIENNA- N300,000-N500,000
. TOYOTA PICNIC- N300,000-N500,000
• TOYOTA VENZA – N500,000
. TOYOTA 4RUNNER-N450,000
• TOYOTA RAV4 SUV –N650,000
• TOYOTA HILUX PICKUP-N800,000
• TOYOTA DYNA TRUCK – N700,000
• TOYOTA HIACE BUS – N750,000
• TOYOTA COASTER BUS 32 seaters – N1,000,000
Prices of some Peugeot Cars
.Peugeot c230 N400,000
.C300 N500,000
.207 CC306,307 CC
.406,607,806,,Partner Combi
prices of some Honda cars
.HONDA CIVIC – N450,000
.HONDA ACCORD – N400,000
.HONDA ODYSSEY – N620,000
.HONDA CR-V – N500,000
.HONDA PILOT – N500,000
.HONDA ELEMENT -N350,000
.HONDA PILOT – N400,000
.HONDA PRELUDE- N250,000
.HONDA RIDGELINE -N450,000
Prices of some Nissan cars
• Nissan SUNNY – N350,000
• Nissan Civilian 30 seater bus – N800,000
• Nissan Pathfinder SUV – N450,000
. NISSAN ALMERA-N400,000,
. NISSAN FRONNTIER-N400,000
. NISSAN MURANO -N350,000,
. NISSAN PRIMERA-N300,000
. NISSAN QUEST-N400,000,
. NISSAN XTERRA- N450,000
price of some mercedez benz cars
. MERCEDEZ BENZ 190-Series- N300,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ 200-Series- N300,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ 300-Series- N350,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ 320 – N400,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ 450 – N600,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ 500-Series- N650,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ 600 – N700,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ C 200 – N300,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ CLK-Class-N400,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ E-Class-N600,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ G-Class-N700,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ ML 320-N550,000 .MERCEDEZ
BENZ ML 350-N500,000
prices of some volkwagen cars
. VOLKSWAGEN BEETLE- N300,000
. VOLKSWAGEN BORA- N250,000
. VOLKSWAGEN Golf3- N200,000
. VOLKSWAGEN GOLF4- N350,000
. VOLKSWAGEN GOLF 5 AND 6- N500,000
. VOLKSWAGEN JETTA- N300,000
. VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT- N300,000
HEAVY-DUTY TRAILERS AND TRUCKS,TRACTORS….
and lots more……
***ALL BUYERS SHOULD NOTE THAT BUYING OF
NIGERIA AUCTION VEHICLES HAS NO
COMPLICATIONS,SINCE ALL THE NECESSARY
DOCUMENTS WILL BE HANDED OVER TO
CUSTOMERS TO AVOID SUCH, ALL BUYERS NEEDS AN
AUTHORIZATION PAPER TO VISIT THE
WAREHOUSE,WHICH WILL BE GIVEN AFTER
REGISTRATION.
REGISTRATION PROCESS
Scan the following to Nigeriacustomscars2015@gmail.com
a. National id card, international passport or
driver’s license
b. A single passport for your warrant card
CONTACT NAME: CUSTOM (MRS)GRACE BALOGUN
CONTACT NUMBER: (08167668563)
FREE DELIVERY TO ALL 36 STATES IN NIGERIA All
vehicles are in good condition,we guarantee you
that, and all duty papers will be made in your name
which automatically makes the Vehicle legally yours.
***NOTE:All individual are allowed to buy more
than one car in this on-going auction
INDIVIDUAL BUYING FOR HIS/HER PERSONAL USE
MODEL/YEAR OF MANUFACTURE……….1998 t0 2015
INTERIOR…………………….LEATHER AND FABRIC
AC……….CHILLING FACTORY AC
WHEEL…………………..GOOD TYRE, ALLOY WHEEL
ASKING PRICE………………Ranging from #200,000 to
#600,000.00
SELLER COMMENT- The car is in good condition, non accident, non
salvaged, clean titled confirmed.
NOTE: MONEY REFUND GUARANTEED.