S-West ‘ll Vote Jonathan in 2015 —Mimiko

He spoke on a day that the governor of Benue state, Gabriel Suswam accused some politicians who cross carpeted to other parties because the failed to get ticket of being self serving and selfish.Speaking with State House correspondents after the official launch of Youth Employment in Agriculture Proframme, YEAP, and Fund for Agricultural Finance in Nigeria, FAFIN, by President Goodluck Jonathan at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Governor Mimiko said the resort by the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, to pick a vice presidential candidate from the South West with the hope of securing its bloc vote would not work.

According to him, the people of the area are too enlightened to be hoodwinked by such insignificant consideration, adding that the people of the region will demonstrate that they are capable of voting along issues as they concern the interest of the people.

“Well, we are waiting for APC to get their candidate but there is no question about the fact that in terms, and I am saying this with all sense of humility, of enlightenment especially in appreciation of issues of politics, in terms of long history of progressive political engagement, you give it to south west that they know their onions.”