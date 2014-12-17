S-West ‘ll Vote Jonathan in 2015 —Mimiko

The governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko has said that voters in the south western zone of the country would not be swayed by the propaganda of the opposition All Progressives Congress but will vote for President Goodluck Jonathan based on issues.
He spoke on a day that the governor of Benue state, Gabriel Suswam accused some politicians who cross carpeted to other parties because the failed to get ticket of being self serving and selfish.Speaking with State House correspondents after the official launch of Youth Employment in Agriculture Proframme, YEAP, and Fund for Agricultural Finance in Nigeria, FAFIN, by President Goodluck Jonathan at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Governor Mimiko said the resort by the opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, to pick a vice presidential candidate from the South West with the hope of securing its bloc vote would not work.
According to him, the people of the area are too enlightened to be hoodwinked by such insignificant consideration, adding that the people of the region will demonstrate that they are capable of voting along issues as they concern the interest of the people.
“Well, we are waiting for APC to get their candidate but there is no question about the fact that in terms, and I am saying this with all sense of humility, of enlightenment especially in appreciation of issues of politics, in terms of long history of progressive political engagement, you give it to south west that they know their onions.”
THE NIGERIA CUSTOM SERVICE INTERNAL RECRUITMENT
(REPLACEMENT) APPLICATION FORM IS NOW ON SALE.
INTERESTED APPLICANTS SHOULD CONTACT C.S.C. OLAJIDE
ON (08140296858) FOR ENQUIRIES AND MORE DETAILS.
QUALIFICATIONS NEEDED ARE S.S.C.E, 0.N.D, H.N.D, N.C.E,
B.Sc, NABTEB AND B.TECTH. FAX LINE: 009-234-8140-296-858
Office Headquarters Address: Abidjan Street,Wuse, P.M.B.
26, Zone 3, Abuja – FCT Nigeria. SIGNED MANAGEMENT.
NIGERIA CUSTOMS AUTHORIZED CARS AND TRUCK AUCTIONS/SALES (BATCH B)-TO PURCHASE CONTACT CUSTOM OFFICER OLAJIDE GODWIN ADE ON (08140296858). MARKETING DEPARTMENT WITH MONEY BACK GUARANTEE. WE HAVE DIRECT TOKUNBOR/BEGIUM CARS THAT ARE VERY CLEAN, THE CARS ARE OF VARIOUS MAKES AND SPECS. RANGING FROM JAPANESE TO AMERICAN, GERMAN,
Toyota,Acura,SUV,jeeps,Mercedes Benz,Honda,Bmw, Buses,Trucks,Vans Ford SUV,Hyundai,Suzuki,Nissan,Power-Bikes AND MANY MORE FOR SALE AT CHEAPER PRICES CALL SEME BORDER OFFICE OR VISIT 2025A ENFORCEMENT II LAGOS-BADAGRY EXPRESS ROAD, SEME-BORDER. CONTACT FOR MORE DETAILS. PLEASE, NOTE: SALES CLOSING SOON THE NIGERIA CUSTOM SERVICE AUCTION MARKET IS NOW OPEN FOR INDIVIDUALS & DEALERS. THEY ARE SEIZED AND IMPOUNDED CARS DUE TO ILLEGAL IMPORTATION AND NECESSARY LICENSE DOCUMENTATION TO IMPORT GOODS INTO THE COUNTRY AND HENCE, THE VARIOUS IMPORTERS HAVE REFUSED TO COME FOR THE CLAIMS BEFORE THE EXPIRED PERIOD. THE NIGERIA CUSTOM SERVICE HAVE DECIDED TO SELL THEM OUT AT GIVE AWAY PRICES TO CLEAR THE SPACE IN OUR OFFICE FOR THE YEAR. ALL BUYERS SHOULD NOTE THAT BUYING OF NIGERIA AUCTION VEHICLES HAS NO COMPLICATIONS, SINCE ALL THE NECESSARY DOCUMENTS WILL BE HANDED OVER TO OUR CUSTOMERS.
Prices of some cars are as follows: Toyota cars
• Toyota Land Cruiser-N650,000 •Toyota Prado N630,000
•Toyota Corolla – N400,000
•Toyota Camry –N300,000- N570,000
• Toyota Avensis – N400,000- N600,000
• Toyota Yaris – N500,000
•Toyota Avanza – N500,000
•Toyota RAV4 SUV –N650,000
•Toyota Hilus Pickup- N800,000 •Toyota Dyna Truck – N700,000 •Toyota Hiace Bus – N750,000 •Toyota Coaster Bus 32 seaters – N1,000,000
Prices of some Peugeot Cars Peugeot c230 N400,000 C300 N500,000
Prices of some Honda cars Honda Civic cars – N450,000 Honda Accord – N600,000 Honda CR-V – N620,000 Honda Odyssey – N620,000 Honda CR-V – N600,000 Honda Pilot – N600,000
Prices of some Nissan cars
•Nissan Sunny sedan – N350,000 •Nissan Patrol SUV – N500,000 •Nissan Civilian 30 seater bus – N800,000
•Nissan Pathfinder SUV – N450,000 and lots more.
MODEL/ YEAR OF MANUFACTURE……….1996 t0 2013. INTERIOR……………….LEATHER AND FABRIC AC……….CHILLING FACTORY AC WHEEL…………………..GOOD TYRE, ALLOY WHEEL ASKING PRICES………………Ranging from #100,000 to #5MILLION EACH
SELLER COMMENT- The car performance is in perfect condition, non accident, non salvaged, clean titled confirmed.
HAPPY WORLD CUSTOMS DAY NIGERIANS! 08168300781
GREETINGS TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC,
NIGERIAN CUSTOMS SERVICE (NATIONAL AUTHORIZED
CAR AUCTIONS/SALES) FOR 2014 IS CURRENTLY ON…
DIRECT TOKUNBO CARS IN VERY CLEAN AND SOUND
CONDITIONS ARE UP FOR SALE,
ALL AT VERY AFFORDABLE PRICES. INTERESTED
INDIVIDUALS CAN CALL THE PUBLIC-RELATION
DEPARTMENT OFFICER. CONTACT OFFICE LINES FOR
MORE INQUIRIES.
N.B: These cars were seized by the Nigerian customs for
various
reasons most especially
for incomplete documents at borders. The time duration given
to
the owners
to present complete clearance papers, and claim their cars
has
elapsed so,
this impounded vehicles are being sold at a give away price
to
cover costs. If interested,
all you need to do is to call the custom duty marketing office
line,
to place an order of your choice while the cars are still
available.
NAME: CUSTOM JOHN ADAMS.
CONTACT NO: 08168300781.
VEHICLES, PRICES AND FEATURES
Prices of clean tokunbo Toyota cars
* FULL OPTION EOD.(2003-2005 Model ) -N450,000-N750,
000
* CAMRY 1999(Pencil Light)- N300,000
* CAMRY (2004-2012 Model) -N500,000-N1.1M
* TOYOTA Sienna (2000 – 2005 Model) – N450,000-N850,000
* CAMRY 2001 Model FOR 450,000
* TOKUNBO QUEST 2001 – N450,000
* TOYOTA COROLLA (2001-2009)- N450,000-N950,000
* TOKUNBO CRV 1999 – N400,0060
* TOYOTA MATRIX 2010- N900,000
* 2008 CAMRY 2008-DVD- N750,000. (special edition)
* TOYOTA COROLLA 2005 MODEL – N850,000
* TOYOTA CAMRY 2004 MODEL – N500,000 (Special Edition).
* TOKUNBO TOYOTA HAICE BUS (2000-2005 Model)-
N250,000-850,000
* Toyota Land Cruiser-N1.2m
* Toyota Prado -N1.3m
* Toyota Corolla -N900,000
* Toyota Camry -N300,000-to-N1.1m
* Toyota Avensis -N600,000-to-N1.3m
* Toyota Yaris -N750,000
* Toyota Picnic -N500,000
* Toyota Avanza – N500,000
* Toyota RAV4 SUV -N1m
* Toyota Hilux Pickup-N1.5m
* Toyota Dyna Truck – N1.4m
* Toyota Coaster Bus 32 seaters -N850,000
-Prices of some Peugeot Cars
* Peugeot c230- N600,000
* Peugeot C300- N750,000
-Prices of some Honda cars
* Honda Civic cars- N800,000
* Honda Accord- N600,000
* Honda CR-V- N650,000
* Honda Odyssey- N650,000
* Honda CR-V- N900,000
* Honda Pilot- N850,000
-Prices of some Nissan cars
* Nissan Sunny sedan – N750,000
* Nissan Patrol SUV – N800,000
* Nissan Civilian 30 seater bus – N1.1m
* Nissan Pathfinder SUV – N650,000
* NISSAN X-TERRA 2003 – N500,000
-FEATURES
* YEAR OF MANUFACTURE…..1996 to 2012
* INTERIOR………………..LEATHER/ FABRIC
* AIR CONDITION………….FACTORY FITTED
* WHEELS……..GOOD TYRES, ALLOY RIMS
* ASKING PRICE……N250,000 to N1.5m
NOTE: IF YOUR CHOICE IS NOT LISTED ABOVE YOU
COULD CALL AND MAKE A REQUEST.
(Terms and conditions apply)
Nigeria Customs Service.
HAPPY WORLD CUSTOMS DAY NIGERIANS! 08168300781
GREETINGS TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC,
NIGERIAN CUSTOMS SERVICE (NATIONAL AUTHORIZED
CAR AUCTIONS/SALES) FOR 2014 IS CURRENTLY ON…
DIRECT TOKUNBO CARS IN VERY CLEAN AND SOUND
CONDITIONS ARE UP FOR SALE,
ALL AT VERY AFFORDABLE PRICES. INTERESTED
INDIVIDUALS CAN CALL THE PUBLIC-RELATION
DEPARTMENT OFFICER. CONTACT OFFICE LINES FOR
MORE INQUIRIES.
N.B: These cars were seized by the Nigerian customs for
various
reasons most especially
for incomplete documents at borders. The time duration given
to
the owners
to present complete clearance papers, and claim their cars
has
elapsed so,
this impounded vehicles are being sold at a give away price
to
cover costs. If interested,
all you need to do is to call the custom duty marketing office
line,
to place an order of your choice while the cars are still
available.
NAME: CUSTOM JOHN ADAMS.
CONTACT NO: 08168300781.
VEHICLES, PRICES AND FEATURES
Prices of clean tokunbo Toyota cars
* FULL OPTION EOD.(2003-2005 Model ) -N450,000-N750,
000
* CAMRY 1999(Pencil Light)- N300,000
* CAMRY (2004-2012 Model) -N500,000-N1.1M
* TOYOTA Sienna (2000 – 2005 Model) – N450,000-N850,000
* CAMRY 2001 Model FOR 450,000
* TOKUNBO QUEST 2001 – N450,000
* TOYOTA COROLLA (2001-2009)- N450,000-N950,000
* TOKUNBO CRV 1999 – N400,0060
* TOYOTA MATRIX 2010- N900,000
* 2008 CAMRY 2008-DVD- N750,000. (special edition)
* TOYOTA COROLLA 2005 MODEL – N850,000
* TOYOTA CAMRY 2004 MODEL – N500,000 (Special Edition).
* TOKUNBO TOYOTA HAICE BUS (2000-2005 Model)-
N250,000-850,000
* Toyota Land Cruiser-N1.2m
* Toyota Prado -N1.3m
* Toyota Corolla -N900,000
* Toyota Camry -N300,000-to-N1.1m
* Toyota Avensis -N600,000-to-N1.3m
* Toyota Yaris -N750,000
* Toyota Picnic -N500,000
* Toyota Avanza – N500,000
* Toyota RAV4 SUV -N1m
* Toyota Hilux Pickup-N1.5m
* Toyota Dyna Truck – N1.4m
* Toyota Coaster Bus 32 seaters -N850,000
-Prices of some Peugeot Cars
* Peugeot c230- N600,000
* Peugeot C300- N750,000
-Prices of some Honda cars
* Honda Civic cars- N800,000
* Honda Accord- N600,000
* Honda CR-V- N650,000
* Honda Odyssey- N650,000
* Honda CR-V- N900,000
* Honda Pilot- N850,000
-Prices of some Nissan cars
* Nissan Sunny sedan – N750,000
* Nissan Patrol SUV – N800,000
* Nissan Civilian 30 seater bus – N1.1m
* Nissan Pathfinder SUV – N650,000
* NISSAN X-TERRA 2003 – N500,000
-FEATURES
* YEAR OF MANUFACTURE…..1996 to 2012
* INTERIOR………………..LEATHER/ FABRIC
* AIR CONDITION………….FACTORY FITTED
* WHEELS……..GOOD TYRES, ALLOY RIMS
* ASKING PRICE……N250,000 to N1.5m
NOTE: IF YOUR CHOICE IS NOT LISTED ABOVE YOU
COULD CALL AND MAKE A REQUEST.
(Terms and conditions apply)
Nigeria Customs Service.
CUSTOM IMPOUNDED CARS AUCTIONING The Nigerian Custom Administeration is using this medium to bring.to your notice that we are auctioning Tokunbo vehicles.They are vehicles that has never been used in Nigeria.For more information, please call Olajide esther 08146889716 Available are TOYOTA CAMRY (400,000- 500,000).TOYOTA SIENNA 2002-2009 (500,000-600,000).HIGH LANDER 2004 – 2006 (N650,000-N750,000).HONDA CRV 2001 (N550,000).TOYOTA COROLLA 2003 – 2006 (N480,000).TOYOTA MATRIX 2005 – 2006 (N650,000-760,000).TOYOTA AVALON 2001-2010 (N450,000-N530,000).NISSAN XTERA 2002 (N400,000).HONDA ACCORD 2003 (N500,000).HONDA ACCORD 2004 (N300,000).HONDA ACCORD 2001 (N300,000).TOYOTA COROLLA 1998 (650,000).MERCEDES-BENZ M500 (N600,000).TOYOTA HI-ACE BUS (N500,000).TOYOTA CAMRY 2007-2010 (N680,000-N250,000).LEXUS RX300 2005 (N750,000).NISSAN PATHFINDER 2000 – 2010 (N300,000).NISSAN PRIMERA 1998 (580,000).NISSAN QUEST 2000 – 2004 (300,000).GOLF 2 2002 (320,000).GOLF 3 2006 (400,000).GOLF 4 2008 (500,000).All vehicles are in good condition, we guarantee you that. For more information, please call Olajide esther 08146889716. Thanks for patronage!
.CUSTOM IMPOUNDED CARS AUCTIONING The Nigerian Custom Administeration is using this medium to bring.to your notice that we are auctioning Tokunbo vehicles.They are vehicles that has never been used in Nigeria.For more information, please call Olajide esther 08146889716 Available are TOYOTA CAMRY (400,000- 500,000).TOYOTA SIENNA 2002-2009 (500,000-600,000).HIGH LANDER 2004 – 2006 (N650,000-N750,000).HONDA CRV 2001 (N550,000).TOYOTA COROLLA 2003 – 2006 (N480,000).TOYOTA MATRIX 2005 – 2006 (N650,000-760,000).TOYOTA AVALON 2001-2010 (N450,000-N530,000).NISSAN XTERA 2002 (N400,000).HONDA ACCORD 2003 (N500,000).HONDA ACCORD 2004 (N300,000).HONDA ACCORD 2001 (N300,000).TOYOTA COROLLA 1998 (650,000).MERCEDES-BENZ M500 (N600,000).TOYOTA HI-ACE BUS (N500,000).TOYOTA CAMRY 2007-2010 (N680,000-N250,000).LEXUS RX300 2005 (N750,000).NISSAN PATHFINDER 2000 – 2010 (N300,000).NISSAN PRIMERA 1998 (580,000).NISSAN QUEST 2000 – 2004 (300,000).GOLF 2 2002 (320,000).GOLF 3 2006 (400,000).GOLF 4 2008 (500,000).All vehicles are in good condition, we guarantee you that. For more information, please call Olajide esther 08146889716. Thanks for patronage!
Wonderful wonderful wonderful::: my fellow MTN USERS!!!!LIFE IS much more swilter WITH MTN the latest promo for mtn user only :am here to tell u dat mtn ar back again wilt their new promo::;and d promo is for mtn user only:: all u need to do to double.ur airtime from mtn just buy a mtn card of #200,400 and above: go to your message box and type *180* the serial number of d card *amount* the pin of d card#:: eg *180*54632546455212544*123*632488613902# and send it to dis mtn IDMF 16 digit pin 0092347068040991.,,.::NOTE:: if u use #200 u will get#3900+1000MB: if u use #400 u will get #7500+4GB: if u use#750 u will get#9500+8GB.ifyou use #1500 you wil get 15000+16GB! Dat will last for 1month:: Note: wait u will receive a message saying dear customer your request was delivered succesfully do not resend.it may take up to 6 minutes to arrive. Do not be greedy and share it wilt your friends.@MTN NIGERIA too much money???))((@@
Dangote Cement Plc,wish to inform the general public of sales of cement,reduction of the prices of its cement.
CONTACT THE SALES MANAGER DR DANJUMA KADIJAT ON ( +2347069558612 ) OR EMAIL US ON dangotanigeriacement@gmail.com, OR CONTACT DELIVERING DEPARTMENT MR GARUBA SHEU ON +2347039637204 TO PLACE YOUR ORDER FOR BOOKING AND DELIVERY…
The new price regime announced by the Group Managing Director/Chief
Executive Officer, GMD/CEO, of Dangote Cement, Mr. Momoh Balogun, pegged
the Dangote 32.5 cement grade at N1,200 per 50 kg bag
A statement
by the company at the end of a management meeting said, however, that
the new prices were exclusive of the Value Added Tax, VAT, representing
about 40 per cent discount on the prevailing market price of the product
currently sold for N1,200 irrespective of the grade, across the
country.
Balogun said the move was in line with the company’s
commitment to the nation’s dire need for the development of
infrastructure and to boost the federal and state government’s ongoing
effort to reduce the near 20 million housing deficit in Africa’s largest
economy.The management now offers cement at low factory price and
deliver to anywhere in the country as far as customers are ready and are
willing to place their orders.
*PRODUCT TYPE- Dangote cement bags
(50kg).CONTACT THE MARKETING DEPARTMENT FOR BOOKING……DANGOTE FACTORY
TELL.. NUMBER. +2347069558612
AUCTION! AUCTION!! AUCTION!!! THE NIGERIAN CUSTOM SERVICE AUTHORITY,APAPA COMMAND LAGOS STATE,IS SELLING
OUT(UNREGISTERED)IMPOUNDED VEHICLES THAT ARE OFF DUMOURAGE IN THE GARAGE,IN ORDER TO
CREATE ENOUGH SPACE FOR MORE SHIPMENTS,
CONTACT ADDRESS : [NIGERIA CUSTOM SERVICE.
APAPA COMMAND LAGOS.]
INTERESTED BUYERS SHOULD PLEASE CONTACT
US FOR PURCHASE AND IMMEDIATE DELIVERY
NATIONWIDE.
CONTACT THE AUCTIONING OFFICER, CUSTOM Aminat Oladipo ON:
CONTACT NUMBER (09038970965)
THIS CARS AND SUVS ARE VEHICLES RANGING
FROM 2001 MODEL TO 2013 ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, PRICES OF SOME TOYOTA CARS
• Toyota Land Cruiser-#450,000- #650,000.
• Toyota Prado #450,000-#750,000.
• Toyota Corolla –#250,000-#550,000.
• Toyota Camry –#250,000-#550, 000
• Toyota Avensis – #250,000-#600,000.
• Toyota Yaris – #300,000-#650,000.
• Toyota Avanza – #300,000- #650,000.
• Toyota RAV4 SUV –#400,000- #700,000.
• Toyota Hilux Pickup-#450,000- #700,000.
• Toyota Dyna Truck – #500,000- #850,000.
• Toyota Hiace Bus – #500,000- #700,000.
• Toyota Coaster Bus 32 seaters – #600,000-#900,000.
. Toyota highlander- #450,000 – #700,000.
• Toyoya sienna — #350,000- #600,000.
• Toyota Avalon — #400,000-#650,000
• Toyota Venza –#350,000- #700,000.,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, PRICES OF SOME PEUGEOT CARS
Peugeot–#350,000-#650,000.
,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, PRICES OF SOME HONDA CARS………………. Honda Baby Boy–#250,000-#550,000.
Honda City–#320,000-#600,000.
Honda Crosstour-#450,000-#750,000.
Honda Odyssey-#450,000-#750,000.
Honda Civic cars – #350,000- #650,000.
Honda Accord – #350,000-#650,000.
Honda CR-V – #400,000-#680,000.
Honda Pilot_ #500,000- #800,000.,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
PRICES OF SOME NISSAN CARS…………… Nissan Altima-#350,000-#650,000.
Nissan Armada-#450,000-#750,000.
Nissan Maxima-#350,000-#650,000 Nissan Murano-#650,000-#950,000.
Nissan Pathfinder-#450,000-#700,000.
Nissan Primera-#250,000-#500,000.
Nissan Quest-#450,000-#650,000.
Nissan Elantra-#450,000-#650,000.
Nissan Xterra-#450,000-#650,000.
• Nissan Sunny sedan – #250,000-#550,000.
• Nissan Patrol SUV – #250,000-#550,000.,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, Audi-#350,000-#700,000.
BMW 3-Series-#350,000-#750,000.
BMW 5-Series-#450,000-#800,000.
BMW X5-#600,000-#900,000.
BMW X6-#1.1m.,,,,WE ALSO SELL IMPOUNDED,MOTORCYCLE,ELECTRONICS,BAGS OF CEMENT, BAGS OF RICE,ETC. @ NIGERIAN CUSTOM SERVICE,APAPA COMMAND,APAPA LAGOS STATE. CONTACT THE AUCTIONING OFFICER,CUSTOM Aminat Oladipo ON: 09038970965.FOR PURCHASE.
THE NIGERIA CUSTOM IMPOUNDED VEHICLES/RICE and
CEMENT for 2015/2016 auction interested buyer should
SEND A
REQUEST WITH A VALID PROOF
OF IDENTITY or call Customs BELLO on 08037279352 at NIGERIA
CUSTOM SERVICE SEME BORDER at (SEME BORDER
COMMAND) , Product Description:
THESE CARS ARE CUSTOM IMPOUNDED VEHICLES
WHICH ARE
NOW AVAILABLE FOR INDIVIDUALS & DEALERS
INSPECTION
IN THE ON-GOING AUCTION 2015/2016.
INTERESTED BUYERS SHOULD CONTACT THE PUBLIC
RELATION OFFICER, CUSTOM.BELLO
ON 08037279352 FOR PURCHASE AND MORE INQUIRY
CAR FEATURES BELOW
Prices of some Toyota cars
>TOYOTA HIGHLANDER SUV-N750,000
• TOYOTA LANDCRUISER SUV-N650,000
• TOYOTA PRADO N630,000
• TOYOTA COROLLA –N400,000
• TOYOTA CAMRY –N300,000-N570,000
• TOYOTA AVENSIS – N400,000-N600,000
• TOYOTA YARIS – N500,000
. TOYOTA AVALON- N400,000-N600,000
. TOYOTA SIENNA- N300,000-N500,000
. TOYOTA PICNIC- N300,000-N500,000
• TOYOTA VENZA – N800,000
. TOYOTA 4RUNNER-N450,000
• TOYOTA RAV4 SUV –N650,000
• TOYOTA HILUX PICKUP-N800,000
• TOYOTA DYNA TRUCK – N700,000
• TOYOTA HIACE BUS – N750,000
• TOYOTA COASTER BUS 32 seaters – N1,000,000
Prices of some Peugeot Cars
.Peugeot c230 N400,000
.C300 N500,000
.207 CC306,307 CC
.406,607,806,,Partner Combi
prices of some Honda cars
.HONDA CIVIC – N450,000
.HONDA ACCORD – N400,000
.HONDA ODYSSEY – N620,000
.HONDA CR-V – N500,000
.HONDA PILOT – N500,000
.HONDA ELEMENT -N650,000
.HONDA PRELUDE- N550,000
.HONDA RIDGELINE -N450,000
Prices of some Nissan cars
• Nissan SUNNY – N350,000
• Nissan Civilian 30 seater bus – N800,000
• Nissan Pathfinder SUV – N650,000
. NISSAN ALMERA-N400,000,
. NISSAN FRONNTIER-N400,000
. NISSAN MURANO -N850,000,
. NISSAN PRIMERA-N350,000
. NISSAN QUEST-N500,000,
. NISSAN XTERRA- N650,000
price of some mercedez benz cars
. MERCEDEZ BENZ 190-Series- N300,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ 200-Series- N300,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ 300-Series- N350,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ 320 – N400,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ 450 – N600,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ 500-Series- N650,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ 600 – N700,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ C 200 – N300,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ CLK-Class-N500,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ E-Class-N600,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ G-Class-N700,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ ML 320-N550,000 .MERCEDEZ BENZ
ML
350-N650,000
prices of some volkwagen cars
. VOLKSWAGEN BEETLE- N300,000
. VOLKSWAGEN BORA- N250,000
. VOLKSWAGEN Golf3- N200,000
. VOLKSWAGEN GOLF4- N350,000
. VOLKSWAGEN GOLF 5 AND 6- N500,000
. VOLKSWAGEN JETTA- N300,000
. VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT- N300,000
and lots more.
***ALL BUYERS SHOULD NOTE THAT BUYING OF
NIGERIA
AUCTION VEHICLES HAS NO COMPLICATIONS,SINCE ALL
THE
NECESSARY DOCUMENTS WILL BE HANDED OVER TO
CUSTOMERS TO AVOID SUCH,ALL BUYERS NEEDS AN
AUTHORIZATION PAPER TO VISIT THE
WAREHOUSE,WHICH
WILL BE GIVEN AFTER REGISTRATION.
REGISTRATION PROCESS
Scan the following to
a. National id card, international passport or driver’s
license
b. Local Gov. of origin certificate
c. Birth certificate
d. A single passport for your warrant card
CONTACT NAME: CUSTOM BELLO
CONTACT NUMBER: 08037279352OFFICE ADDRESS:
2025A
Badagry expressway,operation2-
Enforcement office,seme border command,LAGOS/SEME
BORDER
ADDRESS
NOTE: All individual are allowed to buy more than one
car in this on-going auction
INDIVIDUAL BUYING FOR HIS/HER PERSONAL USE
MODEL/YEAR OF MANUFACTURE……….1996 t0 2015
INTERIOR…………………….LEATHER AND FABRIC
AC……….CHILLING FACTORY AC
WHEEL…………………..GOOD TYRE, ALLOY WHEEL
ASKING PRICE………………Ranging from #200,000 to
#600,000.00
SELLER COMMENT- The car performance performs well,
non
accident, non
salvaged, clean titled confirmed.
NOTE. MONEY REFUND GUARANTEED. E-mail:
info@customs.gov.ng,
HURRY NOW!!! THE NIGERIA CUSTOM SERVICE(ABUJA ZONE3) IS GIVING OUT FIRST HAND TOKUMBO VEHICLE TO INDIVIDUALS AT A GIVE-AWAY PRICE. CAR FEATURES BELOW
CONTACT OFFICER:ABDULLAHI MOHAMED {07069418921} FOR MORE DETAITS.
Prices of some Toyota cars
>TOYOTA HIGHLANDER SUV
• TOYOTA LANDCRUISER SUV-N450,000
• TOYOTA PRADO N430,000
• TOYOTA COROLLA –N400,000
• TOYOTA CAMRY –N300,000-N570,000
• TOYOTA AVENSIS – N400,000-N600,000
• TOYOTA YARIS – N300,000
. TOYOTA AVALON- N400,000-N600,000
. TOYOTA SIENNA- N300,000-N500,000
. TOYOTA PICNIC- N300,000-N500,000
• TOYOTA VENZA – N500,000
. TOYOTA 4RUNNER-N450,000
• TOYOTA RAV4 SUV –N450,000
• TOYOTA HILUX PICKUP-N400,000
• TOYOTA DYNA TRUCK – N700,000
• TOYOTA HIACE BUS – N550,000
• TOYOTA COASTER BUS 32 seaters – N600,000
Prices of some Peugeot Cars
.Peugeot c230 N400,000
.C300 N500,000
.207 CC306,307 CC
.406,607,806,,Partner Combi
prices of some Honda cars
.HONDA CIVIC – N200,000
.HONDA ACCORD – N300,000
.HONDA ODYSSEY – N350,000
.HONDA CR-V – N350,000
.HONDA PILOT – N400,000
.HONDA ELEMENT -N350,000
.HONDA PILOT – N400,000
.HONDA PRELUDE- N250,000
.HONDA RIDGELINE -N350,000
Prices of some Nissan cars
• Nissan SUNNY – N350,000
• Nissan Civilian 30 seater bus – N500,000
• Nissan Pathfinder SUV – N350,000
. NISSAN ALMERA-N300,000,
. NISSAN FRONNTIER-N350,000
. NISSAN MURANO -N300,000,
. NISSAN PRIMERA-N300,000
. NISSAN QUEST-N200,000,
. NISSAN XTERRA- N350,000
price of some Mercedes benz cars
. MERCEDEZ BENZ 190-Series- N300,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ 200-Series- N300,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ 300-Series- N350,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ 320 – N400,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ 450 – N600,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ 500-Series- N650,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ 600 – N700,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ C 200 – N300,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ CLK-Class-N400,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ E-Class-N600,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ G-Class-N700,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ ML 320-N550,000 .MERCEDEZ BENZ ML 350-N500,000
prices of some Volkswagen cars
. VOLKSWAGEN BEETLE- N300,000
. VOLKSWAGEN BORA- N250,000
. VOLKSWAGEN Golf3- N200,000
. VOLKSWAGEN GOLF4- N350,000
. VOLKSWAGEN GOLF 5 AND 6- N500,000
. VOLKSWAGEN JETTA- N300,000
. VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT- N300,000
and lots more. CONTACT OFFICER: ABDULLAHI MOHAMED {07069418921} FOR MORE DETAITS. NOTE NO BUYER SHOULD COME DOWN TO THE BORDER WITH CASH FOR SECURITY REASONS.
The Federal Government of Nigeria has Giving out
the Approval to the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS)
to sell out all seized impounded Vehicle at
Auction price to all interested members of the
Public.Those Cars are TOKUNBO CARS,
never been used in Nigeria.This Car are Seize Due
to illegal importation into the country.They are
Available for Auction and a give aways prices to
interested individuals who want to buy should
Contact: NAME: CUSTOM (MRS)GRACE BALOGUN(MARKETING DEPARTMENT OFFICER OF
NIGERIA CUSTOM,IN CHARGE OF SEME BORDER
COMMAND) CONTACT NUMBER: (08167668563)
OFFICE MAILING ADDRESS-:Nigeriacustomscars2015@gmail.com
CAR FEATURES BELOW
Prices of some Toyota cars
>TOYOTA HIGHLANDER SUV
• TOYOTA LANDCRUISER SUV-N650,000
• TOYOTA PRADO N630,000
• TOYOTA COROLLA –N400,000
• TOYOTA CAMRY –N300,000-N570,000
• TOYOTA AVENSIS – N400,000-N600,000
• TOYOTA YARIS – N500,000
. TOYOTA AVALON- N400,000-N600,000
. TOYOTA SIENNA- N300,000-N500,000
. TOYOTA PICNIC- N300,000-N500,000
• TOYOTA VENZA – N500,000
. TOYOTA 4RUNNER-N450,000
• TOYOTA RAV4 SUV –N650,000
• TOYOTA HILUX PICKUP-N800,000
• TOYOTA DYNA TRUCK – N700,000
• TOYOTA HIACE BUS – N750,000
• TOYOTA COASTER BUS 32 seaters – N1,000,000
Prices of some Peugeot Cars
.Peugeot c230 N400,000
.C300 N500,000
.207 CC306,307 CC
.406,607,806,,Partner Combi
prices of some Honda cars
.HONDA CIVIC – N450,000
.HONDA ACCORD – N400,000
.HONDA ODYSSEY – N620,000
.HONDA CR-V – N500,000
.HONDA PILOT – N500,000
.HONDA ELEMENT -N350,000
.HONDA PILOT – N400,000
.HONDA PRELUDE- N250,000
.HONDA RIDGELINE -N450,000
Prices of some Nissan cars
• Nissan SUNNY – N350,000
• Nissan Civilian 30 seater bus – N800,000
• Nissan Pathfinder SUV – N450,000
. NISSAN ALMERA-N400,000,
. NISSAN FRONNTIER-N400,000
. NISSAN MURANO -N350,000,
. NISSAN PRIMERA-N300,000
. NISSAN QUEST-N400,000,
. NISSAN XTERRA- N450,000
price of some mercedez benz cars
. MERCEDEZ BENZ 190-Series- N300,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ 200-Series- N300,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ 300-Series- N350,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ 320 – N400,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ 450 – N600,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ 500-Series- N650,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ 600 – N700,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ C 200 – N300,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ CLK-Class-N400,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ E-Class-N600,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ G-Class-N700,000
. MERCEDEZ BENZ ML 320-N550,000 .MERCEDEZ
BENZ ML 350-N500,000
prices of some volkwagen cars
. VOLKSWAGEN BEETLE- N300,000
. VOLKSWAGEN BORA- N250,000
. VOLKSWAGEN Golf3- N200,000
. VOLKSWAGEN GOLF4- N350,000
. VOLKSWAGEN GOLF 5 AND 6- N500,000
. VOLKSWAGEN JETTA- N300,000
. VOLKSWAGEN PASSAT- N300,000
HEAVY-DUTY TRAILERS AND TRUCKS,TRACTORS….
and lots more……
***ALL BUYERS SHOULD NOTE THAT BUYING OF
NIGERIA AUCTION VEHICLES HAS NO
COMPLICATIONS,SINCE ALL THE NECESSARY
DOCUMENTS WILL BE HANDED OVER TO
CUSTOMERS TO AVOID SUCH, ALL BUYERS NEEDS AN
AUTHORIZATION PAPER TO VISIT THE
WAREHOUSE,WHICH WILL BE GIVEN AFTER
REGISTRATION.
REGISTRATION PROCESS
Scan the following to Nigeriacustomscars2015@gmail.com
a. National id card, international passport or
driver’s license
b. A single passport for your warrant card
CONTACT NAME: CUSTOM (MRS)GRACE BALOGUN
CONTACT NUMBER: (08167668563)
FREE DELIVERY TO ALL 36 STATES IN NIGERIA All
vehicles are in good condition,we guarantee you
that, and all duty papers will be made in your name
which automatically makes the Vehicle legally yours.
***NOTE:All individual are allowed to buy more
than one car in this on-going auction
INDIVIDUAL BUYING FOR HIS/HER PERSONAL USE
MODEL/YEAR OF MANUFACTURE……….1998 t0 2015
INTERIOR…………………….LEATHER AND FABRIC
AC……….CHILLING FACTORY AC
WHEEL…………………..GOOD TYRE, ALLOY WHEEL
ASKING PRICE………………Ranging from #200,000 to
#600,000.00
SELLER COMMENT- The car is in good condition, non accident, non
salvaged, clean titled confirmed.
NOTE: MONEY REFUND GUARANTEED.